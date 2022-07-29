Love Island breaks silence over complaints of misogynistic behaviour The eighth series has seen some explosive moments…

Love Island bosses have broken their silence and responded to a number of complaints they've received regarding alleged misogynistic behaviour and bullying.

MORE: Is Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower dating Ekin-Su’s sister?

The ITV reality show, which typically sparks a debate each year regarding relationships, has said they will "sit down and review" the series after the final airs on Monday 1 August.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Coco in tears as she discusses her time in the villa

Kevin Lygo, the managing director of ITV Studios, spoke out in response to the 5,000 viewer complaints at a media briefing for ITV's financial results. "When the series comes to an end on Monday, we will always sit down and review what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has done," he said.

"And we have to say this year, remember, it is the best one we have had in many years and I think everyone is thoroughly enjoying it." He continued: "But you are right, we must always look to improve and work on what we have done. But we are very happy with the way it has gone so far."

MORE: Love Island stars Summer and Coco accuse Paige of being unkind in villa

MORE: Love Island 2022 recap: original couples, dramatic moments and more

The Snog Marry Pie game sparked bullying complaints

Meanwhile, Ofcom is currently assessing the complaints received from viewers, but it yet to announce whether it'll investigate. Some viewers were left unimpressed following the 'Snog, Marry, Pie' game last week which saw Tasha receive a number of 'pies' from the boys.

After Tasha got upset, the boys, including Dami and Luca, then apologised to the Islander. Following the episode, 1,500 people complained to Ofcom citing the boys were "bullying" Tasha.

Another moment which sparked controversy was the 'Movie Night' episode. After the Islanders were shown video clips of each other's behaviour – most notably from the infamous Casa Amor episodes – Gemma and Luca, and Indiyah and Dami, engaged in arguments.

Some viewers were upset by the "controlling" behaviour shown from the boys

After that episode aired, charities Women's Aid and Refuge both put out statements regarding some of the behaviour displayed in the episode, and revealed they would be working with the ITV show to curb the "controlling and misogynistic" behaviour.

"At Women's Aid we are being tagged into a stream of Twitter posts, with viewers of Love Island highlighting the misogyny and controlling behaviour being shown on screen," the statement read.

"This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants, and a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships."

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.