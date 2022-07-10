Love Island spoilers: Tasha makes dramatic gesture following Andrew and Coco drama

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri is set to give former partner Andrew Le Page his ring back in the upcoming episode on Sunday.

The ring return comes after both Andrew and Tasha recoupled with new islanders Coco Lodge and Billy Brown at the recoupling following Casa Amor.

However, in Friday's instalment, Andrew appeared to take a step back from Coco as he attempted to talk things through with Tasha. Later on in the episode, Coco dropped a bombshell when she told some of the boys that Andrew had kissed her breasts.

The 27-year-old was then forced to reveal his and Coco's antics to Tasha but claimed that he "didn't remember" doing it. His confession prompted the 23-year-old model to brand him a "liar".

In scenes set to air on Sunday, Tasha goes over to the boys in the morning and gives the ring to Luca Bish, telling him: "I don't want to give it back to him."

Later in the episode, Andrew pulls Tasha for a chat and apologises for not telling her the full extent of his relationship with Coco.

Tasha returns Andrew's ring in Sunday's episode

The spoilers come following rumours that Andrew has been tipped to leave the villa. According to bookmakers Ladbrokes, the latest odds have him at 6/4 to depart from the show of his own accord by the end of Sunday's instalment.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told Metro.co.uk: "The only thing Andrew's ruined so far are his chances with both Coco and Tasha.

"He's now left with two options; suck it up or walk away, and the odds suggest on this occasion he'll do the latter."

Elsewhere in the upcoming episode, Jacques is set to try and patch things up with Paige with a sweet gesture.

In upcoming scenes on Sunday's show, the rugby player uses lipstick to write "Miss you honey bunz xx" on a piece of kitchen roll before hiding it in Paige's bed.

Jacques tries to win Paige back in Sunday's episode

Once Paige finds the note, Jacques tells her: "I've literally wanted to tell you all day that I've been missing."

But will it be enough to win Paige back?

