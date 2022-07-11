Love Island Adam Collard's famous ex Zara McDermott in shock as he returns to villa Adam is set to "ruffle a few feathers"

Love Island icon Adam Collard is set to make his surprise return to the villa on Monday night - and his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott's reaction is hilarious!

Adam and Zara both met in the famous Mallorcan villa back in series four and stayed together for eight months before going their separate ways in 2019.

Zara's current boyfriend, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, shared a video to his Instagram which shows his girlfriend in shock over the bombshell's reveal.

As shots of Adam's muscly back played on the screen, Sam asked in the video: "Who's this guy? Who's this absolute animal?"

As the returning icon was slowly revealed, Sam panned the camera to show a stunned-looking Zara as he said: "It's your ex-boyfriend!"

Zara let out a scream in shock, "No! You're [expletive] joking! Woah, woah."

Zara's boyfriend, Sam, recorded her reaction to the surprise twist

Sam can then be heard saying: "Oh my god, this is the best series ever!"

Fans were quick to react to the hilarious video with one person commenting: "The reactions we were all waiting for when we saw Adams return," while another added: "I immediately went to your stories to see yours and Zara's reaction!!"

Viewers of the show were equally as excited to see the return of the personal trainer to the villa and took to Twitter to react to the shocking twist.

One person tweeted: "This season of love island is GOING DOWN IN HISTORY. NO WAY ADAM IS BACK," while another fan wrote: "NOT ADAM THE MENACE NOOOOOO LOVE ISLAND PRODUCERS DESERVE A RAISE."

Adam and Zara met during the show's fourth season

A third viewer commented: "Not them bringing adam back- I’ve acc never been more shocked."

It looks like fans of the show are in for a treat this week as it seems the Newcastle native isn't afraid to step on a few toes. Speaking on his return, he said: "I'm going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in."

