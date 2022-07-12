5 TV shows and films we predict will be trending on Netflix in July It’s too hot to go outside anyway

People have two options in heat waves such as these. You can either go out and melt, or stay in and crack on with a TV show, ice lolly to hand with a fan on at full pelt. Fortunately, there are some epic upcoming shows and films coming to Netflix that will make those long summer days fly by. See our top picks for the rest of the month…

D.B Cooper: Where Are You? - 13 July

The series looks at the 50-year quest to find the mysterious man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000, never to be seen again. Five decades. Few clues. Too many suspects. The identity of skyjacker D.B. Cooper remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century.

Persuasion - 15 July

Persuasion is here soon, giving the people exactly what they want (if what they want are brooding captains, gorgeous costumes and heart-melting romance, that is). This Jane Austen adaptation has taken her most wallflower of heroines, Anne Elliot, and put her in the spotlight. In the film, Anne struggles to live with her selfish family after being reunited with the love of her life, who they convinced her not to marry several years before.

Virgin River season four - 20 July

For every who watches it, our favourite show is back for more delicious episodes of the unbridled drama. For everyone who doesn’t, expect several weeks of office discussion about favourite romances and revealed mysteries! In season four, Mel’s dream of becoming a mother is one step closer, and while Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Meanwhile, a handsome new doctor comes to town, while Hope is healing from her car accident, and Brie remains determined to prove the innocence of the man she loves.

The Grey Man - 15 July

We’ll be honest, you had us at Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The story follows CIA operative Court Gentry, who was once in a federal penitentiary as a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death before he was recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy Gentry. But now the tables have turned and he is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen, a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet - 27 July

This true-crime documentary follows the story of Hunter Moore, a self-proclaimed 'professional life ruiner' who founded a ‘revenge porn’ hub with devastating results. Featuring poignant interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images taken down, law enforcement agents who worked the case and the crusaders who fought to take Moore down, this three-part series documents his comeuppance at the hands of the only force more fearsome than an army of internet trolls: a mother protecting her daughter.

