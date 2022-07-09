What will be the next big challenge for Love Island villa after Casa Amor? Did someone say movie night?

Love Island’s Casa Amor is one of the best and most popular segments on the show, mostly because of all of the drama it causes - so now that it is over, what is the next big challenge for the islanders?

MORE: Love Island viewers slam islander over 'manipulative' comments following Casa Amor

While the show has previously thrown islanders threw a loop with challenges including the lie detector test and the 'Twitter challenge', where the contestants must fill the blanks of less-than-impressed opinions from the public, we think it’s fair to say that the most explosive challenge from the 2021 series was Movie Night - and this year is sure to follow suit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive the moment Liberty saw Jake's comments about her

When will Movie Night take place?

Movie Night is an evening where the guys and girls gather to watch previously unseen clips of one another, often offering revelations into the truth about a certain situation. Last year, among other things, it causes a major fall-out between Teddy and Faye over his behaviour in Casa Amor, and revealed to Liberty that Jake didn’t initially find her attractive. So when will it come to the villa this year?

What do you think will happen on Movie Night?

While the Movie Night took place in August during the 2021 show, we don’t think we’ll have to wait nearly as long this time! The 2021 night at the flicks took place a few days after Casa Amor - so it makes sense that this year will follow suit - meaning we won’t have long until the boys’ villa antics during the girls’ stay at Casa Amor are revealed.

READ: Where are the previous Love Island winners now?

MORE: Has a Casa Amor contestant ever won Love Island?

Casa Amor brought drama into the villa

Needless to say, viewers are very excited for Movie Night, with one writing: "I just feel like the girls haven’t realised the gravity of the [expletive] that occurred, and for that reason, we need movie night in the next 1-2 working days."

Another person added: "I HOPE THEY PLAY A MOVIE NIGHT BEFORE THE RECOUPLING," while a third tweeted: "At this rate movie night is going to be longer than Endgame #LoveIsland."

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.