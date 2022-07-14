Naga Munchetty responds after BBC Breakfast viewer comments on her outfit The 47-year-old was wearing a sleek silk dress

Naga Munchetty has responded to a BBC Breakfast viewer who made a cheeky remark about her outfit choice on Thursday's show.

The 47-year-old, who was rocking a dark, silk shirt dress while presenting the programme, replied to a viewer who tweeted her, writing: "That reminds me @TVNaga01, I must put the black bin bags out today [winking emoji]."

The newsreader saw the funny side of the comment and wrote back: "That's funny x."

Another fan of the show was quick to comment on the exchange, reassuring Naga that she looked great in the dress. "Naga you look gorgeous," they wrote.

The TV star has frequently shown that she isn't afraid to respond to comments from viewers and recently hit back at a negative remark from a Twitter troll that read: "God I hate that woman with a passion @DefundBBC."

The journalist jokingly replied: "Ooh. You are passionate about me… Am taking it. X," prompting fans to rush to the comments section in support of the BBC host.

Naga responded to a viewer's comment about her outfit

One person wrote: "Don't you just love the haters? Keep up the good work, it is appreciated," while another added: "Thank god Naga is thick-skinned and comes back with sarcasm and humour... Why do people have to be so nasty? The weird and wonderful world of social media. We all love Naga."

Naga's Twitter response comes after the BBC show faced a setback at the start of the week when its newly appointed host Jon Kay was forced to miss his first three shows after catching coronavirus at the weekend.

The presenter tweeted a photo of his lateral flow test on Sunday night, alongside the caption: "Aaaagh! Finally got me. Gutted not to be able to start the new job officially @BBCBreakfast on Monday. I guess working from home isn't really an option @BBCFrediani?"

Naga sent her well wishes to the star, tweeting: "Argh! Hope you're not feeling too poorly x."

