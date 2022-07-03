Naga Munchetty flooded with support as she shares heartbreaking goodbye The BBC Breakfast presenter opened up

BBC Breakfast co-host Naga Munchetty took to social media at the weekend to share some very sad news with her followers.

Taking to Instagram, the TV and radio presenter posted two photos of her cat Missy as she shared the tragic update that Missy had died.

She added a broken heart emoji as she paid an emotional tribute to her late pet, captioning the images: "Said goodbye to our darling, sweet girl Missy yesterday. She may have been small, but she was immense in stature.

"The sweetest cat I've ever loved. She's left a massive hole in our hearts and home."

The star's fans were quick to share kind words with Naga following her revelation. One wrote: "Thoughts are with you and your family Naga… our pets are so much a part of our daily lives x."

Others added: "Sorry for your loss, she's a beautiful girl," "I'm so sorry to hear this news Naga. Much love to you," and: "Oh Naga, so sorry to hear that, sending hugs xx."

Naga shared an emotional tribute to her late cat Missy

The news comes after Naga posted some disappointing news to Twitter at the end of last month.

She retweeted a message from Daily Mail journalist Natasha Livingstone which read: "EXCL: In June 2021 campaigner @LucyMazuma w/ @TVNaga01and @caitlinmoran sparked a national debate about coil fittings.

"A year on, I commissioned exclusive research w/ @gettheldown that found women are STILL not being offered pain relief."

The star has always doted on her pets

Last year, Naga spoke out about her experience of having a contraceptive coil fitted, describing it as 'traumatic' and revealing that she had fainted twice from the pain of the procedure.

Speaking on her Radio 5 show, she said: "We all know that coils are safe and effective and lots of women have no problem at all with them but like all medical procedures, there's a vast range of experiences.

"She [my GP] said she couldn't believe I had stuck with it. She said, 'most women just give up when it hurts that much.'"

