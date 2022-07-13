The unexpected way Carol Kirkwood's injury impacted her career

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood was rushed to hospital in 2020 after a car knocked her off her bike in Slough.

The collision left the presenter with such a bad knee injury that her "nerves were hanging out," leading her to take three weeks off work to recover – but she's seen a longer-lasting impact from her accident.

Speaking to HELLO!, Carol explained: "I now have an ugly scar on my knee, so the days of wearing anything above the knee are gone.

Carol, who wears a beautiful collection of floral and printed dresses each day said: "Everything is below the knee to hide it and I have changed my style because of it."

The presenter's accident also changed her approach to working out. She was understandably wary of cycling, plus running was a struggle, so mostly relies on walking to stay fit.

Since her bike accident Carol Kirkwood sticks to longer dresses

"I don't hang around," she said of her walking workouts. "I've got little motors in my shoes and I go off at high speed. Since lockdown I've got into gardening; that is a lot of bending and stretching and lifting, although it's not so easy now with my knee."

Carol, who has been presenting on the BBC for 25 years next year, gets up every day at 2:45 am, so we think it's impressive she fits any exercise in!

Carol always dresses in bold bright colours

Along with daily presenting duties and walking, Carol, who turned 60 in May has also been busy writing her latest book, The Hotel On The Riviera, out on 21 July.

