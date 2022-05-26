Naga Munchetty bids emotional goodbye as BBC Breakfast colleague takes break from show

Naga Munchetty bid a fond farewell to her BBC Breakfast colleague Adam Fleming on Wednesday night after he announced that he is taking a break from the show to focus on other projects.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Adam wrote: "This is my last week at Westminster for a while because I'm going to do other stuff for a few months including #BBCNewscast. Thanks for all the constructive feedback of my political coverage on this platform."

The following evening, Naga expressed her well wishes in the comments section. She wrote: "A change is as good as a rest (they say). I don't like what they say.... Still, I hope you enjoy the change. I'll miss you on @BBCBreakfast X."

One fan was left worried by her tweet and feared that she might be the next star to leave the show. "Oh no don't say you are leaving Naga," one viewer wrote.

Other viewers took to the comments to wish the Newscast host good luck, with one person writing: "We are going to miss you. We have watched your career develop with admiration and enthusiasm. Good luck in your new venture," while another added: "So relieved you are continuing to do Newscast as I listen every day. Thanks for all the hanging around Westminster to report. Hope you enjoy the 'new' thing."

Adam is taking a break from BBC Breakfast

Adam, who is the chief political correspondent for BBC News, is often seen covering all the latest news from Westminster on the morning show. He is the latest BBC star to step down from the programme as Dan Walker hosted his final episode just last week before moving to Channel 5.

Dan, who has yet to reveal which day he starts broadcasting for the channel, recently revealed that he misses his BBC co-stars. Taking to social media in a video on Tuesday night, Dan said: "Lots of people asking when I actually start," he said. "I'm not allowed to tell you. I do know but I have to wait for it to be officially announced and then I can go 'woo'. Looking forward to seeing you on the telly.

Dan recently left the BBC

"But we're going to be on at five o'clock every day at five, on five. I think that's nice and catchy, we should use that.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I miss everybody at the BBC but this is a new life now with a new toilet and we're ready to go. See you soon, have a lovely Tuesday, goodbye," he added.

