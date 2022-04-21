BBC Breakfast fans delighted as host makes return to show The presenter has been absent for two weeks

BBC Breakfast viewers were delighted on Thursday morning when they tuned in to see Naga Munchetty back on the red sofa.

MORE: Piers Morgan finally reacts to Dan Walker's BBC Breakfast exit - 'He's disappeared with his tail in his legs'

The presenter has been absent from the show for the past two weeks, with the channel's weekend presenter, Rachel Burden, filling her spot, leaving fans fearing that she had been replaced.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker teases BBC Breakfast replacement

The 47-year-old joined her usual presenting partner Charlie Stayt, with whom she hosts the programme from Thursdays to Saturdays on a weekly basis.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's return, with one person tweeting: "Wonderful to see you back on the programme Naga @TVnaga01 #BBCBreakfast," while another added: "Nice to see Naga back."

MORE: Dan Walker addresses BBC Breakfast exit - but remains coy over departure date

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty replaced amid Dan Walker exit

A third person wrote: "@BBCBreakfast Good to see @TVNaga01 back on the sofa with @charliestayt," while another commented: "@BBCBreakfast Yay Naga and Charlie are back!!!"

Naga made her return to BBC Breakfast

Naga's absence was felt not just by viewers of BBC Breakfast but by listeners of her BBC Radio 5 Live show too. Last week, one fan tweeted: "Naga, Where have you been? I think you have only been on R5L once in the past two weeks? We are missing you. Hope you have not been playing golf #jealous #envious," while another feared that she had left the show: "Where is Naga? Please tell me she has not been permanently replaced."

The presenter's return marks another shift on the BBC show as Dan Walker recently announced his departure from the broadcaster. In a statement released to Channel 5's official Twitter account at the start of the month, Dan revealed that he would be leaving the BBC to host 5 News as well as other projects on Channel 5.

Dan Walker is moving to Channel 5

He said, in part: "I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there. But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.