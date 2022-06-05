BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty praised by fans after hitting out at internet troll The presenter hosted the show from Buckingham Palace on Saturday

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has been praised by fans of the show after hitting out at a troll on Twitter.

MORE: Naga Munchetty bids emotional goodbye as BBC Breakfast colleague takes break from show

The 47-year-old, who presented the morning news programme from Buckingham Palace on Saturday, responded to a Twitter user who wrote: "God I hate that woman with a passion @DefundBBC."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty returns to hospital following health setback

Hitting back at the Twitter troll, Naga jokingly wrote: "Ooh. You are passionate about me...Am taking it. X."

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with messages of support, with one person writing: "Don't you just love the haters? Keep up the good work, it is appreciated," while another added: "Thank god Naga is thick-skinned and comes back with sarcasm and humour... Why do people have to be so nasty. The weird and wonderful world of social media. We all love Naga."

A third fan commented: "@TVNaga01 is an incredible presenter. Witty, clever, smart, intelligent, professional. First class! Love watching and hearing you!!"

MORE: Dan Walker reveals major mishap during meeting with the Queen

MORE: Dan Walker drops major hint on BBC Breakfast replacement

Naga fronted the programme alongside her sports presenter co-star Mike Bushell, who was broadcasting from Epsom Derby. The BBC host covered the run-up to the Party at the Palace event, which took place at Buckingham Palace on Saturday night and saw the likes of rock band Queen and Diana Ross take to the stage.

Naga hosted Saturday's BBC Breakfast from Buckingham Palace

The four-day celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is set to come to a close on Sunday with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which tells the story of the monarch's 70-year reign while combining the best of music, theatre, street arts, carnival and costume.

The spectacle is split into four acts: For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives which will delve into seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let's Celebrate, which tells the story of the Queen's life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle which will see performances from stars of the music, comedy, film and arts world.

Many senior royals are attending the incredible event, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Ed Sheeran is set to close the evening with a special performance paying tribute to the Queen.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.