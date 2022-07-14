The stern warning Charlie Dimmock was given during her Ground Force days Charlie hosted Ground Force from 1997 until 2005

These days, viewers will find Charlie Dimmock fronting popular daytime show Garden Rescue, but prior to her time on the programme, the green-fingered presenter was perhaps best known for her work on TV favourite Ground Force opposite Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh.

But did you know that she was issued a rather stern warning from a fellow TV legend after making a controversial choice during her days on the gardening makeover show?

Chatting to The Independent back in 2016, Charlie confessed that while she was well-known for her dislike of wearing bras, she was warned about the repercussions of going without the particular piece of clothing.

She said: "The TV presenter Esther Rantzen said to me: 'You'll be labelled the bra-less one for the rest of your life.'

Nowadays, Charlie presents Garden Rescue

"Ground Force was a long time ago, and I have to say, even now, people will bring it up. It is very silly."

Explaining why she preferred to go braless, she added: "It was always just for comfort. If you're swinging a sledgehammer, you want to be comfortable! People say, 'Why don't you wear a sports bra?' But those are not the comfiest things in the world."

The presenter starred in Ground Force between 1997 and 2005, meaning the star enjoyed something of a hiatus from TV before starring in Garden Rescue.

Charlie was well-known for going braless during her time of Ground Force

She has since opened up about her career break in a rare interview and was keen to set the record straight. Chatting to Radio Times, the presenter explained that despite not being on TV, she was no less busy. "People think that if you're suddenly not on telly, you've stopped working," she said.

"That doesn't happen, because we all have mortgages to pay. I had been on TV a very long time, but I had always been doing other things. Ground Force ran its course. It was of its time. It was good fun, very enjoyable, and it had its run."

