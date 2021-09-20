Where are Charlie Dimmock's former gardening co-stars now? The Garden Rescue star has been on TV for a number of years

Charlie Dimmock has been a staple on our TV screens since the days of Ground Force. Nowadays, you can find her most weekdays on beloved BBC programme Garden Rescue alongside some newer stars of horticulture television including Lee Burkhill.

But fans of Charlie will know she earned her presenting stripes on classic show, Ground Force. The green-fingered star appeared on the show with Tommy Walsh and Alan Titchmarsh.

Speaking to the Press Association back in 2017, Charlie gushed about the friendship she built with her colleagues while working on the programme, which ran from 1997 until its cancellation in 2005.

"It is amazing to think that it’s been 20 years," she began. "We do all see each other and talk to each other and we are always comparing notes like old times." How lovely!

It's been more than 15 years since the show aired. So what are her co-stars up to now? We found out...

Tommy Walsh

Like Charlie, Tommy, a 64-year-old builder, appeared on the popular programme throughout its run from 1997 until 2005 and was known for his handyman work on the show.

Following Ground Force coming to an end, he remained in the world of television, fronting two spin-off series titled Challenge Tommy Walsh and Tommy Fixes Your House for Free. More recently, he's starred on a few episodes of other favourite daytime TV show, Homes Under the Hammer.

Tommy has gone on to appear on other shows such as Homes Under the Hammer

Alan Titchmarsh

Alan Titchmarsh MBE was the lead presenter on Ground Force. Since waving goodbye to the show, he's gone on to appear on many other programmes. In 2010, he presented alongside Myleene Klass for the show Popstar to Operastar.

Alan has also fronted other factual shows such as Elizabeth: Queen, Wife, Mother for ITV and BBC's The Great British Winter. Alan is also a successful novelist, having written over ten books including one book of poetry, four memoirs and over 20 non-fiction books. More recently, he's best known for his ITV series, Love Your Garden.

Alan now fronts Love Your Garden

Arit Anderson

It's not just Charlie's Ground Force co-stars who have gone on to pastures new. Arit, along with the Rich Brothers, left Garden Rescue earlier this year. However, you can still catch her on TV! She's been a regular on other popular lifestyle programmes including Gardeners' World, The One Show and TV coverage for the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show.

Arit Anderson left Garden Rescue earlier this year

The Rich Brothers

Harry and David's last appearance on Garden Rescue was in May. The brothers own Rich Landscapes together, so it's likely that much of their focus has been on their own business. In addition, the pair often share photos on their Instagram account, @therichbrothers, of some gorgeous outdoor work they have been undertaking.

