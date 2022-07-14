All you need to know about Strictly's new professional Vito Coppola From his love life to his TV career…

Strictly Come Dancing has announced four new professional dancers are joining the show for this year's series and one of them is Vito Coppola.

The Italian is no stranger to performing on TV in front of millions of viewers, so we think he'll fit right on the BBC ballroom competition. Here's everything you need to know about him including his love life and TV career…

Who is Vito Coppola?

Vito Coppola is a 29-year-old dancer from Italy who has been dancing for many years. The dancer is an 11-time Latin American Champion and has been wowing judges at competitions since the age of ten.

He's also a three-time World Championship finalist and European Cup Winner. Fun fact, Vito is multi-lingual and, in addition to Italian, is fluent in English, Russian and Spanish.

Vito has joined Strictly with three other new dancers

What is Vito Coppola's TV history?

Prior to joining the BBC programme, Vito was best known for appearing the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars Ballando con le Stelle. In 2021, he was crowned champion of the series alongside singer and popstar, Arisa.

What is Vito Coppola's love life history?

While taking part in Ballando con le Stelle in 2021, Vito grew close with his dance partner Arisa and the pair embarked in a romantic relationship after the show wrapped. However, recent media reports in Italy have stated that the couple have since parted ways after facing a "rocky patch".

Vito told Italian outlet Mio that they remained on "good terms" and still had a "friendly bond" following their split.

Vito dated Arisa after they appeared on the Italian version of Strictly together

What has Vito Coppola said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Vito is clearly thrilled to be joining Strictly for the 2022 series. In a statement, the dancer said: "I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)"

