Nikita Kuzmin joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer in 2021 and has become a solid part of the family.

The Ballroom and Latin pro was enlisted by the BBC dance competition with impressive credentials under his belt after appearing previously on the German version of Strictly named Let's Dance.

His first series on Strictly got off to a flying start when he was paired with Tilly Ramsay. The dance duo wowed the judges, audience and viewers at home with their routines and made it all the way to week ten.

In 2022, Nikita, 25, was paired with Paralympian swimmer, Ellie Simmonds, and they made it to week seven. This year, Nikita is dancing in his first all-male partnership after being paired with West End star and Bad Education actor, Layton Williams.

But how much do you know about Nikita's personal life away from the Strictly ballroom? Here's all you need to know about his dating history.

© Ray Burniston Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams are paired together

Who is Strictly star Nikita dating?

Nikita Kuzmin is currently in a relationship with Charlie Backshall, who viewers might know from her popular sex podcast, The Hotline.

© Splash Nikita and Charlie

The 21-year-old podcaster hails from Perth, Australia, but after confirming her relationship with the professional dancer, she has deleted her TikTok and pulled her podcast page. You can read more about Charlie here .

Who has Strictly professional dancer Nikita dated in the past?

Prior to his relationship with podcaster Charlie, Nikita was in a relationship with fellow ballroom and Latin dancer, Nicole Wirt. The couple were together for five years and reportedly shared a flat together in London, but they mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

However, in September 2022, Nikita and Nicole decided to part ways. At the time, it was reported that Nikita was keen to put all of his focus into that year's season of Strictly. Not only that, Nicole was based in Germany and long distance was becoming difficult with their jam-packed schedules.

Like Nikita, Nicole enjoyed success as a dancer. She also previously worked as a designer and a choreographer and, in July 2022, she toured the UK with other Strictly stars for the stage show, Here Come the Boys.

What has Nikita said about his journey on Strictly?

Nikita, who is teamed up with actor Layton Williams on the show, is clearly thrilled to be dancing in an all-male couple this year. After the pair's first live show last week, for which they performed the Samba, Nikita said on Instagram: "Samba week one. Loveeeed it! What a way to start the season. Let's keep pushing this way."

© Guy Levy Nikita Kuzmin is paired with Layton Williams

Layton, meanwhile, wrote: "WOW! 1st live show down The reaction has been wild. This routine was not easy but I'm proud of what we achieved. Peace out to the Samba. Thanks to the judges for their feedback and @nikita__kuzmin for being the best teacher/choreographer."