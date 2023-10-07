Meet Strictly star Kai Widdrington's famous father

Kai Widdrington is making waves on Strictly Come Dancing, after teaming up with journalist and TV presenter Angela Rippon. Since joining the show in September 2021, the 28-year-old has continued to wow the judges with his choreography, and during his first ever year on the show, he actually made it to the final with AJ Odudu.

It's clear that success runs in Kai's family, as his father, Tommy, is a well-known footballer. Get the details here…

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing take HELLO! behind the scenes

During an episode of series 19, host Claudia Winkleman was chatting to Kai and his then dance partner AJ after their show-stopping Charleston, before the camera panned to Kai's proud dad who was watching from the audience.

Kai's dad, Tommy, is a former sportsman who played in the English Football League, making over 372 appearances in his 15-year career. Now, Tommy no longer plays professionally but works as a manager.

The Strictly star even almost followed in his father's footsteps. At age 12, Kai was offered a contract within the Premier League but turned it down to instead pursue a career in dancing, and we're so glad he did!

While Kai chose to train as a dancer, his younger brother Theo has become a football star, like their father. As of June 2023, Theo has signed for Aldershot Town, where he currently plays as a midfielder.

Meanwhile, Kai and Angela have been blowing the judges and audiences away with their fantastic routines in the ballroom, and last weekend was no different. After executing a phenomenal Foxtrot to You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra, the dancing duo were rewarded with a respectable 31.

© BBC Angela and Kai wowed the judges last week with their Foxtrot

Receiving a flurry of compliments from the judges, Craig Revel Horwood said that Angela and Kai made "an absolutely brilliant partnership," and in another proud moment for the dance partners, Shirley Ballas declared that Angela had the best frame of the evening.

