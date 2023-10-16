Strictly fans saying same thing about Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola’s performance - as Leyton Williams reacts

Strictly Come Dancing fans have taken to Twitter to discuss Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola’s dance routine to Something Just Like This. The routine, which was performed during the results show on Sunday, saw the two professionals play young lovers dancing together on a rooftop - and it left viewers feeling emotional!

One person wrote: "I'm 43. I remember prime-time TV being straight couples, straight contestants, straight winners, hosted by end-of-the-pier comedians telling straight jokes… Strictly is a great example of 'soft power', something Bake Off does, something Eurovision does, something slowly, slowly, changing things. This routine would have been unthinkable 20 years ago. Perhaps even 10 years ago. Thank you Strictly. Thank you BBC. Thank you progress. Remember, no matter the noise from the usual quarters, progress continues. Carry on."

WATCH: Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola perform beautiful routine

Another person added: "54 years old and sobbing my eyes out. We've come so far from my childhood… That was so emotional and so beautiful. Nikita has been on fire this series." A third person agreed that Nikita was smashing it, adding: "Can't lie, this is just proof that this really is Nikita’s season."

© Guy Levy The pair performed the routine during the results show

Another person claimed that the performance made them "emotional", writing: "Absolutely gorgeous. Stunning from Vito & Nikita. The storytelling was sublime. Made me quite emotional tbh. It was everything I had hoped it would be. WOW. The affection they both showed towards each other was so heartwarming to see. The fact Nikita has known Vito for many years & they danced that INCREDIBLE pro number like they did made it so special. Truly spectacular well done guys. Loved itttttttttttttt!"

Dianne Buswell also praised the routine on Instagram, commenting: "This was magical @vitocoppola @nikita__kuzmin wow wow wow you boys are just incredible." Leyton Williams added: "Stunning." Amy Dowden also shared her support, writing: "Loved it."