Celebrity Gogglebox: who is Anne-Marie's sister Samantha and is she a singer too?

Anne-Marie is one of our favourite stars on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa thanks to her hilarious musings about the television - and for the 2022 series she is set to be joined by her sister, Samantha! Here’s everything we know about Samantha…

Although appearing on the show alongside her famous sister, Samantha is a very private person, and her occupation is unknown. The mother-of-one has a son, three-year-old Preston, and the pair once appeared via live link to say to Anne-Marie on The Voice.

At the time, Anne-Marie said: "Oh my god that’s my sister! That’s my sister and my nephew. Are you ok?" To which Sammy joked: "Yes, I think Preston want to have a turn at singing." The pair are clearly very close, as Anne-Marie has also tweeted a snap of herself with her sibling, writing: "This is my sister and I love her more than life itself."

Chatting to The Times about their childhood - and four-year age gap, Anne-Marie said: "I was born the day before Sam’s birthday and apparently she thought I was her birthday present. As a four-year-old, she was obsessed with me from then on, according to Mum and Dad, and not much has changed." Aw!

Anne-Marie with her sister

Celebrity Gogglebox made the very exciting announcement, writing: "Can’t wait to have you back on the #CelebrityGogglebox sofa @annemarie especially with your sister @sammyjnic!!" We can’t wait to see them on the show either!

This is the first time Anne-Marie has starred in the popular C4 show alongside her sister, as she previously joined Tom Jones and Ed Sheeran to discuss shows and recent events from the comfort of their sofas.

