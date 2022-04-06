Gogglebox's Mica Ven shares family snap with partner Marcus and rarely seen children The Channel 4 stars delighted fans with the post

Gogglebox's Mica Ven delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared a photo alongside her long-term partner Marcus Luther and their rarely seen children.

Mica has two daughters, Sachelle and Shuggy, from a previous relationship and both of them occasionally appear on the sofa on the hit show, however, Mica and Marcus' youngest son and Marcus' son from another relationship do not appear on-screen. The family posted together for a sweet snap and it looked as though they were enjoying a day out.

Mica explained: "Mama changed the family WhatsApp group display pic... don’t you just luvva family WhatsApp group? (Even though all mi group chats are on mute only joking... am I?). Love my likkle family."

The stars shared a lovely family picture

"Loving your likkle family too," penned one Gogglebox fan and another said: "Wonderful pic and an epic family." The post was also liked by thousands of fans, including fellow Gogglebox star Stephen Webb.

The pair have been together for over a decade and when quizzed by Heat World about being 'couple goals' Mica said: "It just makes me giggle, because we've always been like this, but now we’re on a platform where everyone can see our friendship. It’s cute.

Marcus added, "It's a compliment to know that people say, 'We'd like to have a relationship like that'. It's nice, man."

This comes a week after Mica was praised by viewers after it was revealed on the show that she suffers from the hair loss condition alopecia.

The couple were discussing the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

The couple have been together for many years

Marcus was quick to side with Will, who he argued was only defending his wife, saying: "I've seen how you feel about your alopecia at times. A woman's crown is a woman's crown."

Mica responded: "I don't think I'd expect you to get up and start slapping the [expletive] out of people," to which Marcus then jokingly added: "Oh, thank God for that."

Taking to Twitter after the episode, one viewer wrote: "Bless @MicaAndTheGang - you always look fire your crown is perfect."

