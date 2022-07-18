Grantchester stars delight fans as they team up for new BBC series The duo are good friends on and off camera

Grantchester stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney delighted fans by announcing that they have teamed up to film an episode of Robson's new BBC documentary series, Robson Green's Weekends Away.

The upcoming programme sees the 57-year-old and some of his friends get together to showcase everything that's great about the North East.

Taking to Instagram, Robson shared some images from the episode, showing the ITV stars aboard a vintage railway train.

He penned in the caption: "When you travel along the roads less travelled in the North East you never know what’s around the corner.

"Spent a day with my mate @tombrittney filming new BBC series. Visited the extraordinary Tanfield Railway where we stoked the fire on the footplate of a vintage steam engine travelling through the beautiful Causey Valley then enjoyed afternoon tea inside the stunning Victorian carriages that journey along the oldest Railway in the World!

"Then popped into Durham Cathedral and caught up with the musical legend that is @richardhawley not a bad way to spend a day away from it all. @riversmeetproductions @signpostproductions @bbc 📸@zoilabrozas #weekendsaway."

The pair teamed up for Robson's latest project

Tom also marked the experience on his Instagram page. Sharing some snaps of the pair enjoying a camping adventure, he wrote in the caption: "Getting away from it all and back to basics on an episode of @robsongreenonthegram's new BBC show Robson Green's Weekends Away.

"Foraging, singing, camping for the first time in my life, getting stung by nettles multiple times, and many, many other surprises. Thank you to the amazing @andys_outings for an unforgettable experience in the forest."

He went on to reveal that the series will land on our screens in January next year on BBC Two.

The stars play Geordie and Will on the beloved ITV series

Fans took to the comments section to express their delight over the pair's announcement, with one person writing: "This is too much to handle [heart eyes emoji] loving the bromance and all the love for the North East," while another added: "This makes me so happy!!"

Robson first announced the 15-part factual series back in May. The new programme marks the fourth time production companies Signpost Productions and Rivers Meet Productions have teamed up and is part of the BBC's commitment to spend £25 million in the North East over the next five years.

