5 upcoming crime dramas to fill the Line of Duty shaped hole in your life There's plenty to look forward to!

Many fans, including us, are missing seeing the gang at AC-12 grace their screens on a Sunday night. But fear not – as there's plenty more crime dramas out soon that will certainly fill the Line of Duty void.

From a new series of Innocent starring TV legend Catherine Kelly, to Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston's next venture. Here's what to look forward to…

WATCH: Line of Duty's Martin Compston is set to star in BBC's Vigil

Innocent

The first series of Innocent aired in 2018 and starred Lee Inglebly. In the second series, the story shifts and focuses on schoolteacher Sally Wright, who is accused of murdering a former pupil, Matt, with whom she was allegedly having an affair.

Catherine Kelly will be playing the lead role while Marcella star Jamie Bamber will play Sally's ex, Sam. Priyanga Burford and It's A Sin's Shaun Dooley also feature in the new series, out on Monday 17 May.

Catherine Kelly in upcoming show, Innocent

The Pact

The Pact is the new crime drama that is sure to be your next obsession. Written by Doctor Who screenwriter Pete McTighe, the series follows a group of female co-workers who decide to make a pact of silence after their boss is found dead in the woods.

Laura Fraser (Traces, Breaking Bad) stars alongside Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch) and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Sherlock Holmes). The Pact is out Monday 17 May.

The Pact on BBC looks brilliant

Vigil

Shaun Evans, Suranne Jones and Line of Duty's very own Martin Compston all appear in BBC's new show, Vigil, which is due out at some point in 2021. The synopsis reads: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

"DCI Amy Silva and DS Kirsten Longacre lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security."

Martin Compston in BBC's Vigil

Hollington Drive

Another Line of Duty star that will be returning to your screens fresh off the back of series six is Anna Maxwell Martin. The actress is set to appear in ITV's new drama Hollington Drive, all about two sisters, Theresa and Helen, whose lives are thrown into turmoil after they suspect their children have something to do with the disappearance of a neighbour's young son.

The synopsis for the show, due out later this year, reads: "As expected, the children don't return on time, and Theresa goes in search. Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting. Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened. This is all too realised when later that evening distraught neighbour, Jean, calls on the family. Her ten-year-old son Alex has gone missing..."

Anna Maxwell Martin will star in Hollington Drive

Showtrial

If you like Line of Duty, then Showtrial could be right up your street, given it's from the same production company. The new series, which is currently in production and due for a 2021 release, is a five-part legal drama that centres on the court case of Talitha Campbell, the daughter of a well-known, rich property tycoon, who has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Sharon D Clarke will star in Showtrial

The trial becomes enthralled in a media storm, demonstrating what can happen when a high-profile case is prominent in the public eye. We're looking forward to this one.

