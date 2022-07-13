Heartstopper: season two is looking for major character to join show Season two is set to begin filming – and they’re looking for new cast members

Heartstopper is set to begin filming for season two in autumn 2022 – and it sounds like they’re on the hunt for a major new cast member to join them! Could it be you? Read on for details…

Heartstopper’s official Instagram post read: “Could you be our Sahar Zahid in Heartstopper Season Two? Swipe through for casting information and how to apply!”

So who are they looking for? The description reads: “We are looking for a plus size actor of British South Asian heritage who identifies as female or non-binary. Professional experience is not essential. Must be UK based.

“Sahar is in Year 11 at Higgs. No nonsense, independent, a little cynical at times. You must be available from Autumn 2022. Sahar is the only role we are looking to cast through open auditions. Please do not apply for any other roles. Needless to say we would like to ensure performers from the LGBTQIA+ community feel inspired to apply along with allies to our community.”

The show will be back for two more series

Netflix has confirmed that the sweet series has commissioned another two instalments, much to the delight of fans. Discussing the potential storyline with HELLO! back in April, Yasmin Kinney, who plays Elle, teased that it helps set in motion Elle and Tao's romance. Eeek!

"What was once such a strong, beautiful friendship has turned into a beautiful relationship," she said before adding: "I think in season two, there's going to be just a lot more drama, trips, public outings and friendship development."

The LGBTQ+ series climbed to the top of Netflix's most-watched TV shows list in 54 countries not long after it made its debut on the streaming site back in April and has a 'certified fresh' and 100% Critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

