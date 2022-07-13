How to Change Your Mind: is the series worth watching? The Netflix documentary is all everyone is talking about right now

There's nothing that Netflix users love more than a juicy documentary series to get stuck into. The latest to land on the streaming platform that has TV fans talking is How To Change Your Mind, a four-part programme that delves into the world of psychedelics and how they could potentially used to change and "heal" culture.

The show has generated plenty of conversation online, but is How To Change Your Mind worth the watch? Here's all you need to know about the series and what viewers are making of it…

WATCH: The official traile for Netflix's How To Change Your Mind

What is Netflix's How to Change Your Mind about?

As per the official synopsis for the Netflix show, the series focuses on four different mind-altering substances: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. Each episode is fronted by best-selling author Michael Pollan and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney.

"With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture."

Have you watched the documentary yet?

What are the fans saying about Netflix's How to Change Your Mind?

Plenty of viewers have been giving their verdict of the show on social media and it seems they're hooked by it! One person tweeted: "If you don't watch anything else on Netflix, PLEASE watch #HowToChangeYourMind it's only 4 episodes but got me researching!!"

A second person wrote: "The way I'm happy-sobbing at episode two. My experience has been so similar to some of the stories featured in this series. It's beautiful to watch and connect with. #HowToChangeYourMind @michaelpollan @netflix."

The four-part series has received high praise from viewers

A third added: "@BenSessa The footage of you in the #MDMA episode of #HowToChangeYourMind by @michaelpollan was so moving. I literally broke out in tears. Thank you for doing this."

Will there be a follow-up to Netflix's How to Change Your Mind?

There has not yet been word from Netflix on whether they could be bringing the show back for series two but given its popularity, it's certainly a possibility! Watch this space…

