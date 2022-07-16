Netflix viewers all are complaining about this aspect of new Persuasion adaptation Have you streamed the new movie yet?

Netflix's much-anticipated new period drama Persuasion finally landed on the streaming site on Friday.

Starring Fifty Shades' Dakota Johnson, Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Goulding, up-and-coming star Cosmo Jarvis and Richard E. Grant, the film is an adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel of the same name, and it seems that Austen fans all had the same complaint about the film after the credits rolled.

As one said: "Five minutes into the new #Persuasion on Netflix and I can't quite believe what they have done to the subtle, sensible, quiet, sad & thoughtful character that is Anne Elliot. And now I'm going to have to watch the rest of it in a fairly hostile mood."

Another echoed this, writing; "I'm not an Austen purist, am game for re-interpretations, but the sassy version of Anne Elliot completely misses the mark and sinks the story. Others may feel differently of course," while someone else simply said: "That is not MY Anne Elliot!! I am furious!!"

Viewers were all complaining about the film's take on heroine Anne Elliot

A fourth viewer chimed in: "If you want to make a regency movie Netflix , do it, just dont call it #Persuasion please. The anachronisms are downright painful and i dont know who that is but IT IS NOT Anne Elliot."

However, it wasn't all bad news, as some viewers said they actually enjoyed how the movie updated the story. "Yes I read the book. Yes I've seen other adaptions. That's the key word here..adaptation. A lot of things have been overblown about it on social media. Go in less purist & judgmental maybe," one fan of the new version said.

Will you be checking the film out?

"I'm gonna go out and say it. Netflix Persuasion is AMAZING. This has to be all by design. The camp level is [thumbs up emoji] I predict many a drinking games inspired by this," someone else added.

So will you be watching? The film follows a woman still unmarried and living at home despite being (gasp) 27 years of age. She has always regretted turning down the proposal of the handsome Captain Wentworth after being persuaded to refuse him by her aunt.

As the official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

