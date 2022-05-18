Virgin River star's wife joins cast of season four as new romantic interest We can't wait to see this real-life couple in the new season of the Netflix show

Virgin River's season four release date has finally been revealed, meaning that the countdown until new episodes is officially on!

However, it turns out that there's another reason to be excited about the new series: star Colin Lawrence will be joined by his real-life wife Lucia Waters in the new episodes!

WATCH: Virgin River shares behind the scenes video as two new stars join cast of season four

And as seen in one of the season four first-look snaps released earlier this month, the two look like they will be getting cosy following Preacher's failed relationship with fellow Virgin River resident Paige.

In the photo, Preacher and Lucia's character Julia are shown on what appears to be a date, enjoying a charcuterie board and some wine while seated outdoors.

Romance could be on the cards for Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and Julia (Lucia Waters)

After sharing the snap to his Instagram account, Colin's fans were quick to speculate on the nature of the characters' relationship as well as express their delight at seeing the couple work together.

One took to the comment section to say: "So excited to see Preacher meeting someone else and that someone else being @luciawalters_." Another added: "Is Lucia joing the cast? Now I really can't wait til July 20th.......anticipation!!"

Colin and Lucia have been married for a number of years

Someone else said: "Lovely! Can't wait to watch you two!" and a fourth joked: "Hey these two look good as a couple!"

Colin and Lucia, who is best known for her roles in dramas The 100 and Life Unexpected, have been together for more than 20 years and share two young daughters. The family live in Vancouver, Canada together, not far from where the hugely popular series is filmed.

Lucia's character isn't the only new face viewers can expect to see around the sleepy Californian town when the show makes its return to screens on Wednesday 20 July 2022.

Also set the join the cast as series regulars are Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury. While Mark will play Dr Cameron Hayek, the clinic's dashing new physician, Kai will play Doc's long-lost grandson Denny Cutler who has come to Virgin River to forge a connection with his grandfather.

