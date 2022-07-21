Love Island USA: meet new bombshells Mady McLanahan and Valerie Bragg Get to know the new arrivals here...

Love Island USA may have only just kicked off, but we've already met our first bombshells of the season!

On Wednesday night, Valerie Bragg and Mady McLanahan entered the villa stealing boys Felipe Gomes and Jesse Bray for a secret double date before they were introduced to the other islanders. Want to know more about them? We've done some investigating and found out all about them...

Who is Mady McLanahan?

Mady McLanahan is a 26-year-old who, like fellow Islanders Deb and Jesse, hails from Texas, although she currently resides in Oklahoma. She works as a social media marketing manager by day and keeps her 41,000 TikTok followers entertained with her funny and fashionable videos by night.

According to her Love Island USA bio, Mady's red flags are when someone is too cocky and when a person talks too much about money or possessions. Her favorite hobby, however, is online shopping, which hardly surprises us as she does work for a fashion brand after all! She adds that her green flag is a guy who is humble, and she was last in a serious relationship about six years ago.

Who is Valerie Bragg?

Valerie 'Val' Bragg is the other bombshell who entered the villa on Wednesday evening. She is a 23-year-old nutritional consultant from Costa Rica who now lives in the equally sunny Florida.

According to her bio, growing up, Val played sports like basketball, football, and soccer, making her a perfect match for former soccer player Felipe, who already said that he likes women with tattoos. However, he has a lot to live up to as the bombshell says she once made out with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

The things she isn't so keen on in a guy? Slow walkers, people who give backhanded compliments and who can't say sorry when they are in the wrong.

