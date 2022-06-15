Here's how US fans can watch the new season of Love Island Season eight of the British reality show recently began

Love Island UK has finally returned to screen, featuring a fresh batch of young and beautiful singletons hoping to find their perfect match in the show's iconic Majorcan villa.

And for all those US-based fans out there who are desperate to check out the new series, we have good news! Keep reading on how you can watch the show if you're based in America …

WATCH: Check out the glamorous new Love Island UK villa

It has been announced that Love Island season eight has been picked up by Hulu for fans across the pond to enjoy and will be landing on the streaming service on Tuesday 21 June 2022.

New episodes will drop daily Tuesday through Saturday, and for those who can't get enough of the villa antics, Hulu will also stream the British dating-reality series' companion show Unseen Bits as well as weekly recap special Aftersun.

The new series will stream exclusively on Hulu for US viewers

If you're not already a Hulu customer, you can sign up to the streaming service for $6.99 a month or $12.99 a month if you want to watch shows with no ad interruptions. They also currently offer a discount for students, charging just $1.99 a month for those who can verify their student enrollment status.

All plans also come with a 7-day free trial, so if you change your mind, just make sure to cancel before the first week is up. If you don't, it'll automatically renew and your account will be charged.

Will you be watching?

The series kicked off for UK viewers on 6 June and has gone down a treat, but in true Love Island style, there have been a fair few surprises already, including a public-voted coupling, a shocking exit and the introduction of a new bombshell who is the ex of another contestant.

Meanwhile, the return of Love Island USA is just weeks away; the stateside version of the show will begin airing on Peacock on Tuesday 19 July 2022.

Six episodes a week will air, similar to the British version, and according to the streaming service - which picked the show up after three seasons on CBS - the new series promises to be "hotter than ever" with "naughtier games and sexier challenges".

