Love Island: who left Love Island last night?

Love Island’s episode of Wednesday evening saw us say goodbye to two members of the villa family – but who did the guys and girls choose to leave the show?

On Tuesday night, Danica, Summer, Billy and Dami found themselves in the bottom four, leaving the boys to decide which girl should stay, and the girls to do the same with the boys. After some intense discussions, the group opted to save Danica and Dami, meaning that Summer and Billy’s Love Island experiences came to an end.

Speaking about whether there was anything he’d do differently on the show, Billy said: “The challenge, I would’ve snogged Danica instead of Gemma. But the only reason I did that was because I knew Gemma was going to pie me and I thought, ‘I’ll have a bit of banter, give her a peck and laugh it off.’

“But it turned and didn’t come out the best way and that’s my fault. And telling the boys in the morning what happened with me and Danica, I’d change that as well.”

Farewell Billy and Summer!

Summer also spoke about how she’d sum up her experience in the villa, saying: “Unforgettable, I had so much fun in there, even though I didn’t leave with a man I made friends for life. It’s an unexplainable experience. I got the most of my experience there even though I didn’t find love and made it to milestones I didn’t think I’d make, I just had the best time there.”

Summer, Danica, Dami and Billy were in the bottom four

She also spoke about who she thought might win the show, adding: “Despite the situation, I do think Dami and Indiyah’s connection is very genuine and I am rooting for them to win the show. I don’t think other couples are as genuine as them, I am rooting for them all the way #Damiyah all the way.”

