Love Island’s Coco claims shocking details on boys’ behaviour off-screen

Love Island contestant Coco has spoken about her experiences on the show, and has claimed that the boys’ made shocking comments while the cameras were off, including ranking the girls in the villa out of ten.

In a video shared on interviewer Murad Merali’s TikTok, she alleged that the boys in the villa had ranked her a “four out of ten”. While in tears, she explained: “There was comments made when the filming was off that I was a four out of ten by some of the boys.”

WATCH: Love Island's Coco in tears as she discusses time in villa

Murad asked: “Who said that?” to which Coco replied: “I don’t know who said it, Summer heard it,” before confirming that the comments came from the original group of male contestants. She continued: “Yeah, you’re a four out of ten, Paige is a 12. I think they said it to Paige, I don’t really know. These comments were made and I had a really hard time in there as it was. I was crying a lot for the first few days.”

Speaking about the social media reaction to her appearing on the show, she continued: “I didn’t expect it… it hurts to see because it’s about your appearance. How I was perceived on the show isn’t my personality, they’ve edited me to look a certain way. But to comment about my appearance is honestly hurtful… They don’t choose the most flattering stuff.”

Coco opened up about her Love Island experience

Speaking about Coco’s claims in the comments, one person wrote: “I actually like her, she is such a nice girl, she deserves the world. She is so gorgeous, I absolutely love her,” while another person added: “It’s really hard watching this girl cry. We’ve seen too many girls cry because of these bullies.”

A third person suggested: “Summer heard it? Maybe Summer made it up considering she didn’t even tell her who said it.”

