Love Island USA fans have mixed reaction to huge change for new series

Love Island USA kicked off its brand new series on Tuesday evening with viewers introduced to the fresh lineup of contestants hoping to find love, as well as a new host in the form of Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.

However, some viewers were not so keen on another change the show had made relating to the show's narrator. Instead of Matthew Hoffman, who provided voice over for the show's first three seasons on CBS, it is Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, who is the iconic voice of the UK version of the show.

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one viewer said: "I kinda miss the old narrator the British guy isn't doing it for me #LoveIslandUSA."

Another added: "They changed the host, which I'm on with. But they also changed the narrator! I am NOT OK with that #LoveIslandUSA," and a third said: "I like Iain as the narrator when I'm watching the UK version. Idk just doesn't hit the same for the US. I also miss our old host. No shade to Sarah."

Not all viewers agreed, and many said they were pleased to hear Iain's voice on the show. "So so so happy they're using the UK narrator for the US Love Island," one viewer said

Someone else defended him, writing: "Everyone complaining about the 'NEW' Love Island narrator obviously never watched the original series of Love Island. It's a blessing we have him in the USA." Another viewer wrote: "People watching #LoveIslandUSA not knowing how iconic this narrator is, just say your uncultured."

It's not known why Matthew is no longer narrating the show, but former host Arielle Vandenberg revealed that she had been replaced because bosses wanted to "rebrand" the show completely for the new season.

Taking to Instagram last month, she told her followers: "I was cast to be the host of CBS's version of Love Island and we had 3 amazing seasons! Unfortunately, CBS didn't pick it up for a fourth season. The show is now going to Peacock and it being a different network, they are rebranding it completely, including a new narrator and new host."

