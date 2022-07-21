Did you know this star of This Morning has a famous son? This is so cool!

This Morning welcomed a very special guest on Thursday morning. Juliet Sear, who is a resident baker and contributor to the ITV morning programme, brought along her son George with her to the programme – and you may recognise him!

During the episode, hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, the baker and writer was joined by 24-year-old George, who is an actor, to do some baking in the studio and also to discuss his major TV project on Disney+, Love, Victor.

After a clip was played, Alison told the actor: "Your accent is amazing! I know you live in LA," to which George explained he moved Stateside after to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor.

George's role in Love, Victor sees him reprise his role as Benjamin 'Benji' Campbell. He first joined the show in 2020 alongside other stars including Michael Cimino, who plays the titular character, Anthony Turpel and Rachel Hilson.

Juliet's son is actor, George Sear

Prior to joining the Disney show, George was known for other notable roles on shows such as Alex Rider, Into the Badlands and The Evermoor Chronicles.

Love, Victor recently released its third series. The synopsis reads: "This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be.

The baker often appears on This Morning

"With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

Meanwhile, his mum, Juliet, who shares three children overall with her husband Simon, has also enjoyed success in the world of TV. In addition to regularly appearing on This Morning, she's known for presenting her own show, Beautiful Baking with Juliet Sear.

She's also released many cook books including Cute Bakes, Botanical Baking, Cakeology and The Cake Decorating Bible.

