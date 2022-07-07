Ruth Langsford makes surprise This Morning return following husband Eamonn Holmes’ exit

ITV bosses have revealed that beloved TV presenter Ruth Langsford will be coming back to This Morning – and we can’t wait to see her back on the popular show!

Ruth’s upcoming stint on the breakfast series will mark the first time she has presented This Morning since her husband, Eamonn Holmes, exited back in 2021. Although Ruth previously presented alongside her partner, it has been confirmed that she will be hosting alongside her friend and colleague Rylan Clark-Neal instead for the upcoming episodes – and we can’t wait to see the pair in action!

WATCH: Ruth Langsford undergoes dramatic transformation

Eamonn left This Morning to join GB News in 2021 – and spoke about the decision on Steph's Packed Lunch back in March. After presenter Steph McGovern asked him if he missed daytime TV, he said: "No, not at all. I really am excited with the breaking news environment and being involved in that.

"It's just a tremendous privilege to be involved in something that you want to do. They say if you do something you love, you never work a day in your life. It's nice to be appreciated. It's nice to be with people who want you to be there. It's nice to feel that you're contributing."

We can't wait to see Ruth back on This Morning

During Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s summer break, other stars to present the show will include Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, Andi Peters, Craig Doyle, Vernon Kay and Mollie King.

Chatting about the line-up, This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell said: "I’m delighted that This Morning will continue to air throughout the summer weeks with such a varied and talented mix of hosts that I know viewers adore. Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning across the nation no matter what the weather will be like outside this summer!"

