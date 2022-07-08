This Morning viewers confused by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's final appearance on show The presenters are hosting Friday's show

This Morning viewers were confused on Friday morning when they switched on and realised that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were fronting the show instead of regular Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

MORE: Holly Willoughby is a vintage vision in gingham midi dress and heels

Holly and Phillip, who typically host Monday to Thursday, made a special appearance on the ITV morning programme on Friday to mark the end of their summer term before they head off on holiday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning viewers baffled by 'weird' change to show

Viewers took to social media to share their confusion. One person tweeted: "Phil and Holly on a Friday, what? #ThisMorning." A second also asked: "Where's Dermot & Alison?? Very disappointed #ThisMorning."

A third added: "Where's Alison and Dermot?! They bring the Friday mood #ThisMorning," as a fourth tweeted: "For all those asking, Phil and Holly are on today because they 'break up' for summer today, so then we get different presenters for each week of the Summer."

MORE: Phillip Schofield's incredible property portfolio revealed – from family mansion to bachelor pad

MORE: Ruth Langsford makes surprise This Morning return following husband Eamonn Holmes’ exit

Holly and Phillip are taking a break for the summer

As explained in the tweet, Holly and Phillip will be taking an extended break from the show to make way for a number of other substitute presenters during the remainder of July and August. Holly and Phillip will return to the sofa in September.

Meanwhile, another familiar face is set to appear on the show over the summer break. Ruth Langsford, who previously appeared on the programme with her husband Eamonn Holmes, will be making a comeback to host for a week alongside Rylan Clark.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will host over the summer

Chatting about the line-up, This Morning's editor Martin Frizell said: "I'm delighted that This Morning will continue to air throughout the summer weeks with such a varied and talented mix of hosts that I know viewers adore.

"Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning across the nation no matter what the weather will be like outside this summer!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.