This Morning's Josie Gibson wows in colour block swimsuit for family photo

Josie Gibson is loved by This Morning fans for diving headfirst into adventurous activities and on Monday the star and her son Reggie-James, three, revealed that their summer holidays are just as fun-packed.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter, 37, shared a brilliant photo of herself and Reggie geared up in coordinated swimwear and wetsuits ready for a day of paddleboarding. The duo radiated glee as they posed with their ginormous paddleboard, paddles, lifejackets, and a pair of glamourous sunglasses for Josie.

The mum-of-one wore a lovely colour-block swimsuit and captioned the post: "Paddle Boarding on my @sealionboards with this little skipper in Exmouth today. I am loving this weather, absolutely beautiful, as is Exmouth."

Josie and Reggie gear up for adventure

Fans loved the adorable photo of the fun-loving pair with one writing: "Great photo, have a wonderful time with your boy" with a heart emoji. Another fan loved Josie's beach look and added: "Beautiful Josie."

More than one fan asked Josie: "Where is your swimming costume from please?" and Heart Radio presenter Vanessa Feltz also liked the post so we have found a similar one-piece colour block swimsuit.

Tummy control colour block swimsuit, £36, Cotton Traders

Local Exmouth and Devon residents were over the moon when the Bristol native gave their beloved beach a shoutout with one fan replying: "Hope you enjoyed my home town x" another added, "we hope you had a great time."

Plastic Free Exmouth spotted the post and said: "We're so pleased you love our wonderful town and beach."

This week Josie and Reggie have also explored the grounds of the Homewood hotel and spa in Bath.

Josie and Reggie's costume change

When Josie shared a hilarious photograph of herself looking fab in a red maxi dress while Reggie pulled silly faces fans reacted, with one commenting: "Hahah young Boys will be Boys!" Fellow TV presenter Vernon Kay liked the snap too!

Josie's impressive before and after home makeover video

Josie lives away from the hustle and bustle of London in Bristol and during the lockdown, she worked with fellow This Morning star Georgina Burnett, who is known as the home genie, in order to glow up her cosy home life.

