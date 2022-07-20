Gino D'Acampo divides fans after sharing video of massage from 'beautiful' colleague The star has been married since 2002

Gino D'Acampo risked the wrath of his fans this week as he shared a personal video on Instagram.

The 46-year-old celebrity chef posted a short clip showing him with his longterm makeup artist Abbi Rose.

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo surprises wife Jessica with wedding vow renewal

Abbi can be seen pulling a face as she lightly massages Gino's neck and chin. The TV star is sat on a garden chair outside, relaxing in between filming.

Writing in the caption, Gino said: "Warning, explicit language used in this video. By the way, this beautiful lady is my sister in arms @abbirosemakeup …We are in Italy filming and been working together for the past 10 years… I do love my life…GDx."

Gino shared a funny video showing Abbi massaging his face

In response, Abbi joked: "This is TOO funny! Ohhh the memories working with you over those years @iamginodacampo….loved every minute of them especially as most of the time I'm laughing… my face though!"

The majority of fans loved the sweet exchange, with one writing: "What a beautiful team, just great memories, can't wait to see the series it's going to be epic." A second added: "May you work together for many more, too!"

The chef has been happily married to wife Jessica since 2002

Some, however, felt the need to highlight Gino's marriage. "Don't forget you have a beautiful wife Gino," one wrote. "Love your videos Gino, where is your lovely wife? Is this lady your sister or part of the team. Keep having fun, can't wait to see your new adventures in Italy," asked a second.

Gino has been very happily married to wife Jessica since 2002 and together they share three children: Luciano, 20, Rocco, 17, and nine-year-old daughter Mia.

The couple with their three children

Gino has a great relationship with his children – but he has admitted in the past that he is the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he told Woman magazine.

"My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

