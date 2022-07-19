Alison Hammond has genius response to Dermot O’Leary’s shock remark on This Morning Alison Hammond in The Devil Wears Prada is the crossover we never knew we needed

Alison Hammond has responded to Dermot O’Leary’s shocking mishap on This Morning where he accidentally called her a [expletive] on live TV with a brilliant Instagram video - and we didn’t think it was possible to love her even more!

In the clip, Alison is quoting Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, saying: "And then when we get back to New York we need to contact Lesley to see what she can do to minimise the press on all this." She captioned the clip: "When you get called a [expletive] live on air." She then tagged Dermot in the post.

WATCH: Alison's response to Dermot's comment is amazing

Her followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "SCREAMING," while another person added: "Dermot you are live on air, PLEASE do not swear." Dermot also chimed in, taking it all in good humour by writing: "The best!"

On Monday’s episode of the breakfast show, the pair were looking back at their early careers on Big Brother, showing a clip of Alison appearing as a contestant on the show during its third season in 2002 before airing a video of Dermot hosting its spin-off show, Big Brother's Little Brother, which he presented from 2001.

Alison remarked: "You were so good on that show," to which her co-host jokingly responded: "Just on that show?" The mum-of-one replied: "Yeah, just on that one," causing the pair to erupt with laughter. "I'm only joking," she added, before Dermot quipped: "Such a [expletive]."

A shocked-looking Alison quickly addressed the viewers, saying: "Oops! Our apologies for that language." Dermot sheepishly added: "Sorry!"

