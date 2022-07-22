4 facts about Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos Get the details on the bombshell stirring things up in the villa

Love Island welcomed a new bombshell, Nathalia, to the villa earlier this week, and the 23-year-old is already stirring up drama by inviting Adam on a date, snogging him during a game, and clashing with Ekin-Su. However, what do you know about her away from the villa? Here’s what we know about the bombshell…

MORE: Love Island 2022: meet the four new bombshells

How tall is Nathalia?

The bombshell’s Instagram has revealed that she is 5’11. Get this girl on a catwalk runway already! Speaking about her height on Twitter, one fan wrote: "Nathalia has a beaut figure, here for tall gal representation lol #loveisland."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Love Island bombshells make their intentions known

Where is Nathalia from?

Nathalia hails from Brazil, but has lived in London since she was 13. Speaking about her heritage, she said: "I am going to bring the South American spice into the Villa, I can’t wait to get my flirting game on, the girls better watch out."

Nathalia is 5'11

What is Nathalia’s job?

Nathalia told her fellow islanders that she is an operations manager, but is also a social media influencer. Prior to joining the villa, the reality show contestant had around 30,000 Instagram followers, and often shared posts sharing outfit advice as well as paid collaborations.

MORE: Ekin-Su's surgery transformation: see before and after photos

MORE: Love Island USA fans have mixed reaction to huge change for new series

Do you think she'll turn heads?

Does Nathalia have any pets?

Nathalia is the proud dog mum of a mini Yorkie named Gucci, who has his own Instagram account, @GucciCampos. She often shares snaps of the adorable pooch, who was a Christmas gift in 2021. Sharing a snap of him under the tree, Nathalia wrote: "When you the gift yourself. Merry Christmas everyone."

Meet Gucci the mini yorkie

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.