Love Island star's dad has called producers to complain - details

Love Island’s 2022 series has been controversial to say the least, and a former contestant has recently revealed that her dad called producers to complain while seeing her struggle on the show.

Coco, who was a Casa Amor bombshell before joining the main cast in the villa, opened up about her experience - and revealed that her father got in touch with producers after believing that she was being edited to look a certain way on the show.

WATCH: Love Island's Coco in tears as she discusses time in villa

Speaking to Access All Areas on FUBAR Radio, Coco said: "When I was in the villa, apparently my Dad called the producers and was like, you need to show her full personality because what you're showing is causing so much hate….you're going to ruin my daughter's mental health."

She continued: "It was actually really hard for me. What's not shown on the edit of it is the fact that I was literally hyperventilating, crying loads, like I really, really struggled at first, not even just with Andrew but the girls, like some of them weren't welcoming to begin with."

Coco opened up about her difficult time on the show

In another interview, the reality show contestant revealed that the boys were unkind off-screen, and ranked the girls out of ten. In a video shared on interviewer Murad Merali’s TikTok, she alleged that the boys in the villa had ranked her a “four out of ten”. While in tears, she explained: “There were comments made when the filming was off that I was a four out of ten by some of the boys.”

Murad asked: “Who said that?” to which Coco replied: “I don’t know who said it, Summer heard it,” before confirming that the comments came from the original male contestants. She continued: “Yeah, you’re a four out of ten, Paige is a 12. I think they said it to Paige, I don’t really know. These comments were made and I had a really hard time in there as it was. I was crying a lot for the first few days.”

