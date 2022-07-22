Love Island spoilers: Ekin-Su and Nathalia clash in new preview: 'Who are you for me to prove anything?' Love Island drama incoming!

Things are getting competitive between Ekin-Su and Nathalia in Friday night’s episode of Love Island. While Thursday night’s preview hinted that the pair will have a fallout, it has been revealed that the pair will be at odds - and compete in a pancake challenge as a result. Wait, what?!

During the episode, Ekin-Su and Nathalia can’t agree on what pizza toppings are best and decide to settle things over a pancake cooking competition the following morning. Ekin-Su said: "Do you know what I’ve learnt my love, the best way to end an argument is cooking, so you can prove to me with your pancakes my love, to see how good you are."

Nathalia replied: "I don’t need to prove anything babe, honestly who are you for me to prove anything?" to which Ekin-Su said: "I am Ekin-Su babe and there's only one of me." Nathalia then repeated: "Who is that to me? Who is that to me though, Ekin-who..?" Eek!

Who will win the pancake challenge?

Luca then joined in, telling the villa: "It ends in the kitchen, tomorrow morning, be there, Turkey Vs Brazil." In the morning, the two women take part in the cook-off for Davide to blind test the best ones. But who is going to come out on top?

In the previous preview for the episode, Ekin-Su asked Nathalia if she had a problem with her, to which Nathalia replied: "Maybe you have a problem with yourself," leading viewers to discuss what was going to happen, with one writing: "Who told Nathalia she could walk into Ekin-Su’s house and disrespect her like that?" Another person added: "So Nathalia has limited time to get on the public's side & decides to beef Ekin-Su?"

