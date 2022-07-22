Amazon Prime drops thrilling Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power trailer Evil is truly awake.

Amazon Prime has released a second full-length trailer for The Lord of the Rings series, and evil is truly awake.

The three-minute long trailer for The Rings of Power premiered at San Diego Comic Con on Friday and focused on the long-feared reemergence of evil in Middle-earth. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history," Amazon Prime shared.

WATCH: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power trailer

Based on the events that happened thousands of years before we first met the world of Middle-earth in J.R.R Tolkien's works, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, it promises to introduce viewers to a time when "great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness".

Among the main characters that fans will already know are Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark).

They will be joined by the likes of Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Additional Númenóreans also recently announced are Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Eärien (Ema Horvath).

The new trailer shared more details of the emergence of the terrors Middle-earth will face

The trailer also highlighted the other realms viewers will visit over the course of the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and of course, the island kingdom of Númenór.

During the Comic Con panel showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay and executive producer Lindsey Weber were joined by 21 members of the ensemble cast for a panel that was among the largest for a single-series in San Diego Comic Con history.

The multi-season drama will launch on Prime Video on Friday 2 September 2022.