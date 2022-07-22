Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney reveals whether kids are on the cards for Severide and Stella in season 11 The NBC show returns to screens on Wednesday 21 September

The last time viewers saw Chicago Fire's Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd, they had just walked down the aisle together and were off to enjoy a honeymoon in a remote countryside cabin.

MORE: Chicago Fire star shares huge season 11 update - and fans will be thrilled

It was certainly the moment fans had been waiting a long time to see as the firefighting couple's relationship has been far from smooth sailing over the last few seasons - but what's next for the couple? Chatting to US Weekly, Severide actor Taylor Kinney opened up about what fans can expect from season 11, which kicks off on Wednesday 21 September on NBC.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire Miranda Rae Mayo shares first-look at Stellaride wedding - and wow!

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," he said when asked about the new episodes. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

MORE: Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney sparks marriage speculation after rocking wedding ring in new photo

MORE: Chicago Fire fans predict major pregnancy storyline in season 11

"We just wrapped season ten so that says something," he marvelled before adding: "I'm excited for season 11. I'm not privy to scripts or information on where they're going with it."

Could kids be on the cards for Severide and Stella?

When asked whether one potential storyline that fans are keen to see - that is, the newlyweds starting a family - could be on the cards, he remained tight-lipped. "I have no clue [about kids], but I'm excited," he said before laughing.

MORE: Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney looked so different at the start of his career

If the couple do decide to grow Firehouse 51's ever-growing family, then it seems that it won't be straight away as the two might not get the honeymoon they expected if the last few moments of season ten are anything to go by.

Right at the end of the season's final episode, an ominous truck is seen pulling up outside the cabin after they go inside. It's not clear who is inside, but fans believe it could be the drug dealer that Severide helped but away in the latest season. As fans know, he skipped town after the courthouse incident but could be looking to get revenge on Severide.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.