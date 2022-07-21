The Rookie season five will see return of season two storyline Showrunner reveals more details

The Rookie showrunners have revealed details of season five, teasing that there will be a storyline returning that first appeared in season two.

Acknowledging that in real life the criminal justice system can take years, showrunner Alexi Hawley told fans during San Diego Comic Con on Thursday that the upcoming new episodes will be a “transitional” season.

"Nyla Harper is having a baby and we have a fun story with that," said Alexi, adding that they’re planning to cover more of her working relationship with Lopez, calling them "a fun Cagney and Lacey".

"Aaron will be out of rookie long sleeves and into P2," he added, "so there’s lots of movement and season five will be transitional and we’ll be enriching those stories.

"But we’re not afraid to tell harder stories and push the edge - bad things do happen on our show."

At the end of the panel, Alexi also hinted at “another kiss” in the first episode of season five, although did not spill the details of which characters it may involve.

Harper's story will be 'fun'

Elsewhere star Nathan Fillion spoke openly about how being a rookie is a universal feeling, and shared that fans can see his character struggling with the feeling of starting over again as he begins a new role as a training officer.

"What’s great with this show is that it’s baked in that he’s a rookie but how many years can you be that? Well, now he’s elevated and is starting at rock bottom again," said Nathan.

"I get a brand new rookie and I can’t believe the mistakes she makes and it’s brilliant the way we look at the mistakes in our own lives."

Bailey and Nolan are going strong

And as for the romance between Nolan and Bailey (Jenna Dewan), Nathan shared that Bailey is a “safe and secure” figure in his life going into season five.

"These two aren’t wishy washy with each other, they’re enjoying each other’s company," he added. "And that’s a good thing for Nolan to have in his life, to have something safe and secure in Bailey is a new thing for him."