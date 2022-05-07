Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Vewers have mixed reaction to new Marvel movie See what viewers have been saying about the film here...

The long-anticipated Doctor Strange sequel has finally arrived in cinemas, but it seems as if fans have had a somewhat mixed reaction to the latest Marvel film.

MORE: Moon Knight season two update is here – and fans are seriously disappointed

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees Benedict Cumberbatch return as Dr Stephen Strange for another outing which sees the boundaries of the multiverse pushed further than ever before.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

While fans have been awaiting more than six years for the follow-up, giving their verdict on the new superhero film, many reveal that they were left slightly disappointed.

MORE: 7 new movies coming to cinemas in May 2022: Dr Strange 2, Top Gun and more

MORE: Benedict Cumberbatch pays emotional tribute to late sister in touching speech

"Either we overhyped #DoctorStrange or it failed to deliver," one viewer said, adding: "Movie's good if you're an MCU Fan but the expectations were higher with multiverse & all, even more so after No Way Home. Some of the scenes were breathtaking, typical Sam Rami horror, but story was predictable. Expected more."

What did you think of the new Marvel movie?

Another harshly wrote: "Words that can describe #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness are: Horrible, terrible, no good, very bad writing," while a third added: "Just watched #DrStrangeMultiverseOfMadness not gonna lie was kinda disappointed. Not sure what I expected, but I guess not that. Anyone else not think it was top tier?"

However, it wasn't all bad news as plenty of other viewers were full of praise for the film, especially Benedict's performance.

MORE: Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about return to Sherlock

As one fan wrote: "As always, Benedict Cumberbatch was so compelling as Strange and how he portrayed the variants was really great to see. Sam Raimi and Marvel really did not disappoint."

Another echoed this writing: "Well, #DoctorStrange is VERY good. Properly scary in parts and also really sad," and someone else said: "#DoctorStrange was amazing. It's darker than other MCU films we've seen before and it's quite refreshing."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.