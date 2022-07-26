Love Island spoilers: Davide comforts upset Ekin-Su following talent show

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide are set to have a heart-to-heart following the talent show in Tuesday’s episode. During the show, Ekin-Su was irritated by Davide after he made a joke about kissing girls after leaving the villa, leaving her less-than-impressed.

MORE: Love Island fans confused by Luca Bish's 'dig' at Mark Wright – and the TV star responds

Following the talent show, Davide discussed why Ekin-Su was upset with her while in the kitchen making pasta. He said: “Why are you upset?” to which she replied: “We can banter, it’s funny, some comments just got to me a little bit.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ekin-su is through with Davide on Love Island

Davide replied: “For sure, you comment some things as well.” The pair clearly didn’t want to keep fighting, and ending up laughing together as Davide asked: “Peace?”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su said: “Look, what can I say, it’s hard to stay angry at the King of carbonara.”

MORE: Love Island: Everything you need to know about Jamie Allen's football career

MORE: Love Island talent show: the best performances from over the years

Fans have been loving Davide and Ekin-Su’s romance on the series, with one person tweeting: “I love how Ekin and Davide are all soft and cheesy one sec then beef each other then are all over each other again. Literally one of the funniest, realest cutest couples in love island imma miss them sm.” Another person shared a snap of them sunbathing together, adding: “I’m here for Ekin-Su and Davide’s ‘mam and dad after they’ve dropped the kids off at the kids club on holiday’ energy.”

The pair made friends again!

The couples have certainly settled down in the final days of 2022 Love Island, as the boys also treated the girls to a spa day, complete with cucumber for their eyes, mimosas and massages.

As they set up the pamper day in the Villa, Ekin-Su said: “Am I living in a dream? All these good looking men bringing us drinks.” Andrea joked: “I’m good with my hands, I know what I’m doing. She’s a lucky girl, very lucky girl.”

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.