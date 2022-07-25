Love Island star Danica asks Gemma about dad Michael Owen's clubbing days

Love Island’s Danica has finally found the right boy in the villa after weeks of trying to make a connection, but she turned to Gemma for reassurance about footballer stereotypes while asking her about her famous dad, Michael Owen. She said: "I know there’s sometimes a bit of a stereotype. Is he the kind of guy, young footballers, go into the clubs… I do forget your dad is primetime."

Gemma replied: "[Jamie] knows he’s decent looking, he knows he can probably get girls… But it genuinely does depend on the type of person." Danica added" I don’t want to be naive… I feel stupid saying it, I do really like him," to which Gemma reassured her, saying: "That’s not stupid at all. If it clicks then it clicks."

Jamie is the only bombshell to have remained in the villa after Sunday night’s dumping, with Reece, Nathalia and Lacey all going home in the double dumping alongside Casa Amor boy Deji.

Gemma and Danica discussed footballers

Speaking about their relationship, Danica said: "I just have to hope and believe that the Jamie I’m seeing now is him and that is exactly what he’d be like on the outside" before discussing Michael’s relationship with Gemma’s mum, Louise, in the Beach Hut.

She said: "[Gemma’s] mum and dad have been together since they were god knows how old, so you know, dreams do come true." Gemma previously revealed that Michael and Louise are actually childhood sweethearts, having met at nursery! Michael and Louise first met in 1984 at school in Wales before tying the knot in 2005. The couple share four children, Gemma, James, Emily and Jessica.

