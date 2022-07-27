The Capture season two first look is here: find out everything you need to know Holliday Grainger is joined by Paapa Essiedu for season two

The Capture is finally coming back for season two – and the first look images look seriously good. Starring Holliday Grainger who is set to reprise her role as DCI Rachel Carey, and will be joined by Paapa Essiedu as Isaac Turner MP.

So what is season two about? The synopsis reads: “The next instalment of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

“Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?”

The six-part series is set to include a host of stars including Happy Valley’s Charlie Murphy, Successon’s Rob Yang and The Crown’s Lia Williams. It is set to be released in August – and we can’t wait! Fans have been delighted with the news that the show will be returning, with one writing: “Great News!! Cant wait to see what they have up their sleeves this time.”

The Lazarus Project star Paapa has joined the cast

However, Callum Turner, who played the lead opposite Holliday in season one, has confirmed he won’t be back for season two. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said: “I think that's probably a clever move from Ben [Chanan, the writer]. I always thought that Shaun's story was finished, you know.

Holliday returns as Rachel Carey

“And we did have a brief conversation about it and I think everyone was in agreement that to drag him back would feel like – I don't know. So, it's going to be Holliday leading that charge. But I'll be watching. I'll be watching every week."

