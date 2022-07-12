Take a look back at Laura Hamilton's early TV career The presenter on A Place in the Sun is popular among viewers

A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton is a firm favourite among viewers thanks to her long-running stint on the Channel 4 show. Like her colleagues Jasmine Harman and Jonnie Irwin, Laura has been on the programme a number of years, so is well equipped to give her advice and opinion about finding dreamy properties abroad.

But how much did you know Laura's TV career before her role on A Place in the Sun began in 2012? Here's all there is to know about her early television career…

WATCH: Laura Hamilton calls fire brigade to her home

Laura Hamilton's early career

Before becoming a travel and properties expert, Laura started her career working on children's TV. She was previously known for presenting Fun Song Factory on Nickelodeon, but Laura also gained experience working behind the scenes for shows on Channel 4 including The Games and Big Brother.

After landing her first hosting gig on Nickelodeon, her career went from strength to strength and she also had credits on shows such as GMTV's Toonattik, The Bratz Design Academy and Staraoke.

Laura Hamilton in her early career

Laura Hamilton's later career

In 2011, Laura joined the lineup for Dancing on Ice. The presenter was partnered with Colin Ratushniak and even found themselves at the top of the leaderboard four times during the competition. In the end, the pair were crowned runners up of the series.

Laura Hamilton on A Place in the Sun

In 2012, Laura joined A Place in the Sun and has been a regular on the daytime programme ever since. It's clear that during Laura's time on the show, she's made firm friends with the other stars, in particular Jasmine Harman, who has been a regular host since the first series landed in 2004.

In conversation for HELLO!'s International Women's Day digital issue earlier this year, Laura opened up about her bond with Jasmine.

Laura and Jasmine have become firm friends from their time on the show

"What I love about Jas is, obviously, she's done the show for almost twice as long as I have, but she was incredibly welcoming. And then in the ten years since I joined, we've gone through the same experiences together."

She added: "We had two children at the same time and our children have had the same experience of travelling together, being on the road. We know what each other's been going through. And now our children know each other and they play together."

