Love Island 2022 recap: original couples, dramatic moments and more

Can you believe we're on the final week on Love Island? The past eight weeks have flown by and it's safe to say this has probably been one of the most watchable series for so many different reasons.

To mark the eighth series coming to an end, we've taken a look back at the original couples and some of the biggest highs and lows from across the weeks...

WATCH: Love Island's Andrew and Paige discuss the recoupling

The original couples of 2022

For the first time in Love Island history, the viewers decided who each Islander would be coupled up with rather than the contestants taking part in the usual "step forward" tradition. Naturally, this brought mixed results. To jog your memory, here are the original couples:

Paige and Luca; Gemma and Luca; Dami and Amber; Indiyah and Ikenna; Tasha and Andrew. Let's not forget other couples who have popped up throughout the series including Paige and Jacques, Antigone and Davide, Coco and Andrew, and Chyna and Jay.

The couples looked very different at the start of the show

The most dramatic moments from series eight

Liam Llewellyn walks out

After just five days in the villa, Liam decided that the ITV reality show wasn't for him and decided to walk. You were missed, Liam!

Liam decided the show wasn't for him

Ekin-Su crawling on the terrace

Possibly the most iconic episode in the reality show's history thus far. The Islander, who is the bookies' favourite to be crowned winner, felt an instant connection with Jay Younger when he came in – but she had a rather interesting way of making it shown.

Ekin-Su signalled to the Scottish hunk to meet her on the terrace and, to make sure they weren't seen by the others, proceeded to crawl seductively to meet him. 10/10 for entertainment.

Ekin-Su crawled on the terrace in an iconic moment

Casa Amor

Where do we begin? There were so many stand-out moments from the Casa Amor episodes. When the new girls entered the villa to meet the boys, it instantly sparked a romance between Coco and Andrew.

Despite the pair kissing, (and that other moment we won't mention), Andrew still seemed hung up on Tasha and had the shock of his life she walked in with Billy. Fortunately, they kissed and made up!

And let's not forget the fallout from Jacques' behaviour after he was kissing Mollie during the Casa Amor days. After the Islander picked his original girl Paige, Mollie proceeded to speak up about their cuddling and smooching.

Casa Amor brought lots of drama

Jacques' dramatic exit

But it seems the fall-out from Casa Amor, and the entrance of Adam Collard who had his sights on Paige, proved a bit too much for Jacques and he decided to exit due to not feeling himself.

Jacques dramatically quit the show earlier this month

Ekin-Su and Davide's reunion

The reunion we all wanted to happen. After putting their Casa Amor and terrace crawling aside, Ekin-Su and Davide decided to give things another go, and they seem to be happier than ever!

Ekin-Su and Davide soon made amends

Movie Night

This was one of the most explosive episodes of the series. The Islanders sat down for the movie night segment which saw them all see each other's conversations and behaviour played out on screen. This sparked big rows between Gemma and Luca in particular as well as Dami and Indiyah. But bygones are bygones and things are now patched up.

