Love Island welcomes famous singer for Ekin-Su and Davide’s final date – find out who!

Love Island’s upcoming episode has welcomed a very famous singer – and we’re shocked! As the islanders began to embark on their final dates, with Paige and Adam, Dami and Indiyah and Ekin-Su and Davide going on romantic soirees – with the latter being joined by the one and only Alfie Boe!

The pair arrived at a breath-taking colosseum-style setting, where they were serenaded by the Les Miserables star, with Ekin-Su telling Davide: “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

Davide toasted their relationship, saying: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever - it will last forever.” Ekin-Su added: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

Meanwhile, Paige and Adam set sail for a boat trip, with Adam telling her: “I tried to play it cool, it didn’t work out at all. It lasted 24-hours, if that.” Paige joked: “We’re both done playing it cool?”

Adam said: “I’m excited for you to meet the fam. I actually know they’ll love you so much. Family is a big part of me. I know what they’d feel about you anyway.” Paige agreed, telling him: “I feel the same about my parents. They’ll be rooting for you for sure.”

Dami and Indiyah were whisked off to their very own flamenco party complete with drummers and dancers, and Indiyah told him: “I never expected to meet you. Genuinely, I’m so happy, and how far we’ve come and everything about you really.”

