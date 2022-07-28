Love Island stars Summer and Coco accuse Paige of being unkind in villa The boys reportedly ranked the girls out of ten while the cameras were off

Love Island stars Summer and Coco have opened up about villa’s behaviour towards them on the show, admitting that they struggled to be friends with her due to her “standoffish” behaviour.

Chatting in a TikTok interview alongside former islander Deji, the pair were asked whether Paige was unfriendly towards them on the show, to which Deji said: “I don’t know what you went through, but from what I’ve seen, she’s the complete opposite.”

WATCH: Andrew and Paige discuss the recoupling

Summer replied: “I think she might be different to the boys than she is with the girls. Paige is a tough cookie to crack at the start. She was a little bit standoffish at the start alongside some of the other girls, it wasn’t just her.

“I even said to her, ‘You are a tough one to crack to become friends with,’ Danica even told me when she came in that Paige was standoffish with her as well. She was a bit standoffish, but I’ve said that to her. She’s got her close girls in there, I think her, Gemma and Tasha have each other’s backs.”

The pair opened up about Paige during their time in the villa

In an Instagram Live, Coco also spoke about Paige, saying: “I think she had some sort of issue with me. She told someone she didn’t like my vibe. I said yesterday she cried, but not really, when she found out someone said we looked similar. She got annoyed about it I think, because she didn’t want to look like me. Then she told Gemma, giggling, that the boys had said I was a four out of ten and she was a 12, which isn’t nice or kind behaviour.”

